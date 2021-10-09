Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, two journalists, have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for their fight for freedom of expression in their respective nations.

“For their efforts to defend freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and sustainable peace,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“They are ambassadors for all journalists who fight for this principle in a world when democracy and press freedom are increasingly threatened,” she said.

Ressa, 58, said she was “shocked” and “emotional” to receive the award, which she said will provide her and her colleagues with “tremendous enthusiasm to continue the battle.”

Ressa co-founded Rappler, a digital investigative journalism startup that she still leads, in 2012, while Muratov is one of the founders of the independent daily Novaya Gazeta.

According to Reiss-Andersen, Rappler has “focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, homicidal anti-drug campaign.”

“The number of deaths is so great,” Reiss-Andersen stated, “that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population.”

Ressa and Rappler have also exposed how bogus news is distributed, opponents are harassed, and public dialogue is manipulated on social media.

Ressa, a former CNN correspondent with dual citizenship, is now out on bail pending an appeal of her conviction in a cyber libel case last year, for which she may face up to six years in prison.

Muratov, 59, has fought for freedom of speech in Russia for decades, despite increasingly difficult circumstances.

He co-founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993, a publication with a “fundamentally critical approach toward power,” according to the committee. Since 1995, he has served as its editor-in-chief.

Opponents of Novaya Gazeta have retaliated with harassment, threats, assault, and death.

Six of the newspaper’s journalists have been killed since its inception, including Anna Politkovskaya, who authored illuminating stories about the Chechen war.

“Despite the assassinations and threats, Muratov, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, has refused to renounce the newspaper’s independent position,” Reiss-Andersen added.

“He has repeatedly defended journalists’ ability to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they follow the profession’s professional and ethical norms.”

According to Reiss-Andersen, free, independent, and fact-based journalism helps protect against misuse of power, lies, and war propaganda.

“It will be difficult to achieve fraternity between states, disarmament, and a better international order in our time without freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” Reiss-Andersen added.

