Marcus Stroman Reacts to Reporter’s Insinuation That He Doesn’t Pitch Enough

Marcus Stroman is at odds with Mets beat writers once again, this time over his ability to throw late in games.

After pitching five innings and taking the loss in New York’s 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, the Mets starter called out an MLB.com reporter on Wednesday.

Since Jacob deGrom went on the disabled list with a forearm injury in July, Stroman has been the Mets’ de facto ace, and has been their best pitcher this season aside from deGrom. He leads the majors with 32 starts, leads the Mets and ranks 11th in the majors with 174 innings pitched, is eighth in the National League with a 3.00 ERA, and has pitched at least six innings in 17 of his starts, including five of his last seven.

However, after Stroman gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings at Fenway Park on Tuesday, the Mets lost for the 11th time in 16 games, MLB.com Mets reporter Anthony DiComo wondered if the Mets or any other team would be willing to pay Stroman frontline-starter money when he becomes a free agent this offseason. One of Stroman’s “limitations,” according to him, is his inability to pitch deep into games, citing his average length of start (513 innings throughout the 2021 season).

“While it may be typical of many starters in today’s game,” DiComo said, “it could give teams pause if they want to pay Stroman like a top-of-the-rotation starter.”

Stroman has been a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays for the course of his seven-year MLB career, making 30-plus starts in four of the last five seasons (he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic). He slammed DiComo’s evaluation and chastised him while praising Mets fans and reporters who defended his workload this season.

Stroman's relatively large number of starts in doubleheaders (8)—major-league doubleheaders are seven innings this season owing to the pandemic—as well as the fact that his average start duration is skewed by a third-inning outing he had against the Miami Marlins that was cited by the fans.