Marcus Smith of the Harlequins is delighted to wear an England shirt, according to Harlequins fly-half Danny Care.

Danny Care is looking forward to seeing Marcus Smith, his “amazing” and “unique” Harlequins half-back partner, play for England.

Smith, a 22-year-old uncapped player, is expected to be called up to the England side on Monday ahead of Test matches against the United States and Canada.

The prospect of an international debut looms huge, and Care offered him a glowing tribute after the fly-two half’s nerveless late touchline conversions helped Exeter win the Gallagher Premiership final 40-38.

Quins scrum-half Care stated, “That kid is extraordinary, that kid is special, and I cannot wait to see him in an England jersey this summer.”

“You don’t want to put Marcus and (Quins teammates) Alex Dombrandt, Joe Marchant, Louis Lynagh, Tyrone Green, those types of guys in a box.

“You don’t want to make them do something they don’t want to do — let them play.”

“We’ve just given them the freedom to play what they see and back themselves for the last six months, and we’ve done it with a smile on our faces.

For such a young man, his leadership is outstanding.

“Forcing structure on a guy like Marcus who is so instinctual is the last thing you want to do.

“We’ve been blown away by what he’s brought to this group. For such a young man, his leadership is impressive.

“I am ecstatic for him because he has finally received the attention he deserves, and he now has a Premiership medal. I hope he has a fantastic summer, and I believe he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Quins were defeated 49-7 at home by Heineken Champions Cup opponents Racing 92 six months ago, and then saw head of rugby Paul Gustard leave the club just a few weeks later.

Quins, on the other hand, had a remarkable turnaround, winning 13 of their next 18 Premiership games to win their first title since 2012.

“We have done it our way,” Care, a Premiership winner nine years ago, added. That is why this club is so special to me.

“It’s been a nightmare. (This is a brief piece.)