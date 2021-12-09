Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United record is shattered by a young teammate [Watch].

Mason Greenwood broke a record held by Marcus Rashford during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Because Manchester United had already qualified for the Round of 16, Ralf Rangnick fielded a reserve team, with Greenwood starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, who were both rested for the match against the Swiss club.

Greenwood took full advantage of the opportunity, collecting a low cross from Luke Shaw and scoring the game’s first goal with a scissor kick just nine minutes after the whistle. With the goal, the 20-year-old set a new club record in the European competition, surpassing Rashford.

Greenwood’s goal was his first Champions League goal of the 2021-22 season, but he now has eight European goals in total, a total that no other Manchester United player has ever accomplished before their 21st birthday, according to Soccer Statistician Opta Joe.

Greenwood has a total of five goals and two assists in as many as 16 appearances for the Red Devils this season, across all competitions.

After the encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Rangnick praised Greenwood, calling the two-footed forward a “big talent.”

“He also demonstrated this, not just with the exquisite goal, but also with the way he set up Juan Mata’s opportunity. That was fantastic. He has a tremendous amount of potential. Right foot, left foot, good on the ball, as evidenced by how he set up Fred’s score on Sunday. Nonetheless, it is a question of continuity. He needs to grow physically, but he’s a wonderful player technically for his age, and my goal is to help him grow into an athlete, and if he can do that, he’ll be a regular player for this club “According to Man Utd’s official website, Rangnick remarked after the 1-1 draw.

Manchester United’s next match is on Saturday, when they travel to Norwich City in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the 2021-22 Premier League table after 15 games.