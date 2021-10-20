Marcus Rashford Makes Shocking Remark About Team’Conversation’ Manchester United News: Marcus Rashford Makes Shocking Remark About Team’Conversation’

Following their heartbreaking defeat to Leicester City, Manchester United players have decided it’s past time to have a serious discussion.

Since the beginning of October, Manchester United has been surrounded by drama.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s contentious exclusion from the starting lineup against Everton, the club is now being questioned about what went wrong during the dreadful loss to Leicester City on Friday.

Fans have been calling for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be fired, but Marcus Rashford, who made his debut appearance for the Red Devils against Leicester City, believes that the players are partly to blame for the team’s seeming downfall.

Rashford claims that he and his teammates talk whether they win or lose. They figure out what needs to be done as soon as possible in it.

“As players, we need to go back to basics, look at ourselves, and see what we can improve on,” Rashford told Manchester Evening News. “We don’t just have these chats after defeats.” It’s just as necessary, if not more important, to have the dialogue after certain games when we win and know we didn’t play well, because you want to nip it in the bud as soon as possible.” The English forward revealed that the team discussed the team’s poor defense, which is a critical component of the game in the English Premier League.

“You have to defend properly, especially in the Premier League,” he said. “I’m not just talking about the goalkeeper and back four; you have to defend as a team, and against Leicester, it was too open, plain and simple.” When Manchester United hosts Liverpool on Sunday, October 24 at Old Trafford, the club will be eager to end the drought.

However, Rashford is aware that the Red Devils should be able to put what they discussed in their UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday, October 20 into practice.

“We know that the next game is another chance for us to develop, and that’s always the goal,” the striker said. “And tomorrow’s game is our first opportunity to demonstrate it, so we’re completely focused on that.” Rashford has only recently returned from a shoulder injury that had hampered his form last season and forced him to miss the start of the new season.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal of the season in his comeback game against Leicester. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.