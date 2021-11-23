Marcos Jr, a Philippine presidential candidate, tested positive for cocaine.

After President Rodrigo Duterte accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the illegal drug, the son and namesake of the Philippines’ previous dictator Ferdinand Marcos revealed he took a cocaine test on Tuesday.

Marcos Jr, one of the frontrunners for Duterte’s successor in 2022, said in a statement that he was tested on Monday and that the results had been sent to three police agencies.

He informed a local news station that he had tested negative.

“I truly don’t feel like I’m being alluded to,” Marcos Jr, also known as “Bongbong,” said.

“Regardless, I believe it is my natural duty as a future public officer to reassure my fellow Filipinos that I am opposed to illegal drugs. This is why I tested positive for cocaine the other day.” Duterte has not named the candidate he believes uses cocaine, despite having waged a violent drug war that has killed thousands of people.

He has used masculine pronouns to refer to them at times.

“You may ask the rich folks about a candidate who was using cocaine,” Duterte stated on Monday.

“Why didn’t I put that person under arrest? You have no idea who the rich are; they snort on a yacht or in the air.” Marcos Jr was supposedly the top choice for president in a leaked poll conducted in October by reputed polling firm Social Weather Stations, with 47 percent of voters supporting him.

He was trailed by current vice president and main opposition candidate Leni Robredo (18%) and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso (17%). (13 percent).

Senator Manny Pacquiao, a retired boxing champion, was fourth with 9%, followed by Senator Panfilo Lacson with 5%.

Lacson and his vice presidential running companion, Senator Vicente Sotto, voluntarily underwent “multi-drug testing” on Monday, according to a statement released Tuesday. He stated that they had “passed.”

Pacquiao, who has admitted to using marijuana and crystal meth as a teenager, has stated that he supports drug testing for those seeking government jobs.

“Although I’m not in a position to judge anyone on this matter,” Pacquiao said Friday, “I am happy to submit to a drug test anytime and anywhere.” He said a hair follicle test provided “superior findings.”

Domagoso also denied using narcotics on Friday.

After the patriarch’s humiliating demise in 1986, Duterte became an ally of the Marcos family, which had gone into exile in the United States.

But, more lately, Duterte has publicly chastised Marcos Jr, calling him a “weak leader… burdened with baggage.”

His daughter, Sara Duterte, was generally expected to run. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.