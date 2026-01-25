Marchand’s Overtime Heroics Lift Panthers Over Wild on Hockey Day

Brad Marchand made an emphatic return to the Florida Panthers lineup on January 24, 2026, delivering two goals, including the overtime winner, to propel his team past the Minnesota Wild in a thrilling 4-3 victory. The match was a fitting climax to the 20th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota, a tradition that always brings an extra dose of excitement to St. Paul.

A Dramatic Finale

With the Wild sitting third in the Western Conference at 29-14-9 and the Panthers struggling to stay in playoff contention at 26-20-3, this matchup carried significant weight for both teams. Florida, the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, entered the game on a mission to climb into the postseason, while Minnesota sought to maintain their stronghold in the top tier of the West.

The Wild were celebrating a milestone, marking their 25th anniversary as a franchise during the event. The atmosphere inside the Grand Casino Arena was electric, with fans enjoying festivities and honoring past stars like Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Goligoski, and Eric Staal. A special Kirill Kaprizov bobblehead was given to lucky fans, highlighting the star forward’s impressive record against Florida. Despite Minnesota’s recent injury struggles, they welcomed back Matt Boldy, who had missed four games due to injury, bringing some hope to a squad missing key defensemen Jonas Brodin and Zach Bogosian.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson started for Minnesota, fresh off his 100th NHL win, while Sergei Bobrovsky was tasked with protecting Florida’s net despite a rocky stretch, including a heavy loss to Carolina in his last outing. The game quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair, with Marchand making his return from a seven-game injury absence.

The Panthers were quick to capitalize on Marchand’s presence. He wasted no time making an impact, scoring the first of his two goals on a backhanded power-play shot in the first period. With just 1:40 remaining before intermission, Marchand’s goal put Florida ahead 2-1. The Wild, however, bounced back in the third period, taking a 3-2 lead. But Marchand wasn’t finished. He assisted on Sam Bennett’s power-play goal to tie the game at 3-3, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Marchand completed his comeback performance, sealing the win for Florida with a quick strike on a two-on-one rush with Carter Verhaeghe. The goal, his 25th of the season, came just three minutes into overtime, sending the Panthers to a crucial victory. “It felt great to be back out there with the guys,” said Marchand after the game. “It’s hard when you have to sit out and can’t be part of it, but tonight was special.”

Playoff Push Intensifies

Marchand’s return was a key moment in Florida’s victory, but the Panthers also saw contributions from other key players. Sam Reinhart matched Marchand’s two points, with a goal and an assist, while Matthew Tkachuk, back from offseason surgery, added two assists to help Florida’s cause. The win improved the Panthers’ record to 27-20-3, keeping them within striking distance of a playoff spot as the Olympic trade deadline approaches.

For the Wild, the loss dropped them to 29-14-10, but there were still positives to take from the game. Kirill Kaprizov continued his hot streak, adding a goal to his tally, while the offense showed signs of improvement since the arrival of Quinn Hughes in December. However, the absence of Brodin and Bogosian proved to be costly, as Minnesota struggled defensively in key moments.

Both teams are now focused on the final stretch of the season. As Florida heads to Chicago for their next game, the Wild will regroup and prepare for their upcoming challenges, with the playoff race intensifying for both squads. Despite the setback, Minnesota’s Hockey Day Minnesota tradition remains a success, and fans left the arena with a sense of pride and anticipation for what’s next.

With the playoff push heating up, both the Panthers and the Wild know that every game counts in the battle for postseason positioning. The next chapter of this dramatic season is already unfolding, and both teams are poised to keep pushing forward.