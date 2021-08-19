Marcelo Bielsa weighs in on Rafa Benitez and Everton’s new ‘challenges.’

As he prepares to welcome Rafa Benitez’s Everton to Elland Road on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa thinks he knows what to expect from the Blues.

Leeds United will be trying to rebound from their devastating 5-1 loss to Manchester United on the season’s opening day this weekend.

To do so, they must first get past Everton, who were victorious in their first match of the season and won at Elland Road last season.

Bielsa does not expect significant changes from the last time the Blues visited his club, instead focusing on how he believes new manager Rafa Benitez sets up his teams in comparison to previous manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“There haven’t been many changes in terms of the personnel; the guys are virtually the same as last season, save from the wide players who have been brought in,” Leeds manager said.

“I expect the issues I indicated about Benitez to be powerful, efficient, and difficult to overcome.

“He’s been in the business for a long time, and he’s successful because he assembles cohesive teams. He consistently gets the most out of his players.”

In his pre-match press conference, Bielsa was also quizzed about his team’s recent news, with Kalvin Phillips in particular becoming a topic of discussion.

Last week’s defeat to Manchester United saw the England international on the bench, while Diego Llorente was absent entirely.

When queried about the pair, the Leeds manager remained tight-lipped, refusing to say if Phillips, in particular, will start this weekend.

“After another week of hard work, Kalvin is physically stronger and closer to joining the team,” he added.

“With Diego, it’s likely that he’ll have another chance to compete next week.”