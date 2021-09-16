Marcelo Bielsa expresses gratitude to Harvey Elliott but requests that the FA investigate the Liverpool injury incident.

Harvey Elliott has been complimented by Marcelo Bielsa for his “generosity” towards Pascal Struijk.

During Sunday’s game at Elland Road, the Liverpool youngster was stretchered off with a dislocated ankle as a result of the defender’s challenge.

Following the tackle, both sets of players were distressed, with Mohamed Salah being one of the first to call attention to the seriousness of the on-field event.

After the game, the Leeds defender quickly apologized to Elliott and wished the 18-year-old a swift recovery.

Leeds, on the other hand, decided to challenge the red card given to Struijk by referee Craig Pawson in the second half of the Reds’ 3-0 victory.

Leeds confirmed on Wednesday morning that their appeal had been rejected by the FA, and Struijk will now serve a three-game suspension.

In response to the formal verdict, Elliott defended Struijk once more, insisting that the decision was made incorrectly.

“Please accept my apologies, Pascal. I believe it is incorrect! But it’ll pass quickly, buddy, and you’ll be hammering it again in no time. “Remain optimistic,” he posted on Instagram.

“It’s really straightforward to clean up,” Bielsa remarked in his press conference on Thursday. Liverpool’s advantage was obvious even without Pascal on the field.”

“The second issue is that there was a [player with]appearances in the four/five games played, which is Elliott [who has played]the same appearances as Mount or Foden, and those who love football, when a player of that sort is hurt, we’re saddened,” he stated via Leeds Live.

“Pascal is a noble man with excellent intentions, and he regrets the harm, of course. However, Elliott’s willingness to explain things as they were helps to mitigate Pascal’s reaction.

“Footballers are always the most pure thing in sport; they say exactly what they think without speculating.

“When Elliott’s injury occurred, the needs were clear: the convenience of playing half an hour with one.”

