Marcel Brands should sign Tottenham Hotspur star, according to a former Everton striker.

Marcus Bent, a former Everton striker, has urged Rafael Benitez to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

So far in the summer window, the Toffees have signed Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic, and are expected to add to that list.

Everton have been connected with Harry Winks, who has fallen out of favour at Spurs in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old only started nine Premier League games for the Lilywhites last season and could be open to a new opportunity if one arises.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Kane is reportedly in negotiations with another Premier League team after being told he will be a periphery player next season, according to Football Insider.

Bent believes this is a move Benitez should investigate, explaining why he thinks Winks would be a good addition.

He told Football FanCast, “I think if we could acquire him on the budget we have, with Rafa in there too, I think that would be a terrific addition.”

“He’s quick, he’s quick, he’s young, and I think Everton would benefit from bringing that type of guy in.”

As a teenager, Winks progressed through the Spurs system and has spent his whole playing career with the club.

He has a contract that runs through 2024.