Marcel Brands should sign Manchester United’s £60 million striker, according to a former Everton striker.

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, believes the Blues should explore loaning Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial this summer.

As he prepares to make his comeback from injury, the French forward faces a competition for a starting berth in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The recent addition of Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani’s strong debut season have made life difficult for Martial, who may prefer to seek a new opportunity to ensure consistent game time.

According to the Daily Star, United will want to unload the former Monaco player during the summer window, and Campbell believes Everton should take action.

He stated to Goodison News why a loan move for the 25-year-old would be an option to consider.

“You don’t have to pay all of the wages all of the time,” Campbell explained, “although United would like them to pay as much as they can.”

“Having Martial play regular football is an asset; they paid £60 million for him, and he needs to play football.

“He’s hard to stop when he wants to be – he’s electric.”

In January 2019, Martial signed a new deal with the Red Devils, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024.

If the Blues are unable to arrange a loan agreement, Rafael Benitez can still be confident in the choices available to him.

Last season, the Blues had a strong offensive season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison combining for 23 Premier League goals.