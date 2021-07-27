Marcel Brands observes Andros Townsend interact with Moise Kean in Everton training and notices five things.

Everton are gearing up for their second full pre-season encounter of the summer, which will take place on Wednesday evening against Pumas of Mexico.

The Blues had won both Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in practice games at Finch Farm before travelling out to the United States last week.

But their preparations for 2021/22 got off to a flying start on Sunday night, as Rafa Benitez’s team won the Florida Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw with their Colombian opponents after 90 minutes.

Everton will play Pumas in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before facing Manchester United on August 7th in their final pre-season encounter of the summer.

The Blues have also published another behind-the-scenes training film ahead of their encounter on Wednesday to offer supporters a better idea of the team’s current state.

Here are five things we noticed in the most recent clip.

Everton’s director of football is clearly keen to keep a close eye on the situation while the new regime takes shape.

When the Blues broadcast film from their training complex, Marcel Brands is frequently spotted around Finch Farm, and this summer tour has been no exception.

In the latest video, the Dutchman can be seen coming onto the training pitch with a ball at his feet, wearing club shorts and a t-shirt to keep an eye on things.

It’s not surprising that this is happening now that a new boss has taken over.

Being a director of football entails more than simply transactions; the 59-year-old must be well-versed in all facets of the club’s on-field operations.

That involves watching all of the training sessions and matches he can to maintain his knowledge of which players fit best in certain systems, which could help with a future transfer.

Much of the new film from Florida focused on the goalie and the exact routines he or she performs during the week to prepare for games.

It was fascinating to observe because it’s not something you see very often – at least not from the Everton perspective.

To begin with, it was intriguing to see that there was a significant amount of effect on the. “The summary has come to an end.”