Marcel Brands is given food for thought as Everton hint at a double change.

Following the disappointment of so many players in Sunday’s loss to Manchester City, calls for Rafa Benitez to turn his attention to Everton’s youth have become stronger.

Of course, there are others who disagree, but there are many supporters who want to see emerging talent tested at the senior level in the coming weeks.

So, just a day after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium, a handful of the under-23s players got a chance to shine on Monday night.

David Unsworth’s squad faced Brighton, who started the match eight points ahead of the young Blues, under the lights at Goodison Park rather than at Southport.

Marcel Brands was in attendance, as was Duncan Ferguson, the first-team coaching influence.

They’ve seen a lot of these talented young players in training, but how would they perform in a game?

You get the feeling that Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin, in especially, would have had a sparkle in their eye about this game.

They definitely would not have preferred Demarai Gray to be injured or Richarlison to be suspended over the weekend, but it does provide the pair with a couple of tight chances.

Benitez appears to have a lot of faith in Salomon Rondon to start against Brentford on Sunday, but who’s to say he won’t be convinced otherwise?

Simms was in desperate need of playing time following his injury, and this was the ideal opportunity to provide him with one.

In the end, all he needed was a goal to make his performance complete, since his physicality and tactical knowledge at the top of the pitch set him apart from the rest.

The striker’s strength was on full show in the first half, as he brilliantly held the ball up to either gain a foul or bring his teammates into play.

When Everton was in control, it was clear that he was always on the final defender’s shoulder, looking for a potential through-ball to attempt and exploit.

Many of those passes behind the defense were meant towards Dobbin, who hasn’t been on the senior bench in a long time. “The summary has come to an end.”