Marcel Brands has been shown what he should do at Everton by Edu’s gutsy Arsenal choice.

Another transfer window has left Evertonians with more questions than answers.

Everton fans were once again left in a reflective mood when the window, as Sky Sports likes to call it, banged shut on Tuesday night.

Before the window closed, the Blues were able to sign Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon.

Those additions came after a pair of loan departures on transfer deadline day, bringing the total number of departures this summer to 16.

Moise Kean and Niels Nkounkou were the most high-profile departures, with both making temporary moves to Juventus and Standard Liege, respectively.

The former will spend two years on loan with the Serie A club, with the possibility of a permanent transfer provided certain requirements are reached.

Everton had a busy, albeit affordable, transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and those movements brought the window to a close.

But it was also a transfer window that raised many doubts for Blues fans about the club’s management, particularly Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands.

For starters, fans are curious as to how another summer transfer window has passed without the club acquiring a right-back.

Recruiting a successor to club captain Seamus Coleman has been a priority for the Blues for several years, but they have yet to find someone.

Although The Washington Newsday understands that money was too valuable to risk squandering the club’s funds on a right-back, Rafa Benitez was unwilling to risk squandering the club’s funds on a right-back.

Despite this, questions regarding why Everton is still without a right-back three years after Brands joined the club remain unanswered.

In the time since the Dutchman’s arrival, Brighton, Aston Villa, and Southampton have spent a combined £20 million on Tariq Lamptey, Matty Cash, and Tino Livramento.

Following the departures of Nkounkou and Thierry Small, Lucas Digne is currently the club’s only natural left-back.

There are even more unanswered questions, such as what the club’s future plans are, what the club’s transfer policy is, and what Brands’ job entails.

Another team that received a mediocre rating. “The summary has come to an end.”