Marcel Brand’s cryptic parting statement sums up his tenure at Everton perfectly.

“Did you enlist their help?”

Following Everton’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, one enraged supporter in Goodison Park’s Main Stand yelled at Marcel Brands as he made his way from his seat to the boardroom, and it’s a question that everyone wants to know the answer to.

After reaching an agreement with the Blues on a severance settlement, Brands will stand down from his position with immediate effect.

So it appears that the confrontation with the enraged Evertonian on Wednesday night will be the final act of his three-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside, as the 59-year-old answered to the enraged Evertonian with the cryptic response: “Is it only the players?”

Perhaps we’ll hear more about what he meant later, but for now, Brands is the one to blame.

Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s mostly absentee majority shareholder, is on his sixth managerial appointment in five years, but perhaps this time the club’s mostly absentee majority shareholder realizes the folly of a repeated cycle of hiring and firing managers, even if the latest incumbent is a former Liverpool manager who has led the club to its longest winless run in the Premier League since 1999.

While the continental concept of selecting a director of football was supposed to make the recruitment process go more smoothly regardless of who was picking the team and how often that changed, Everton have never appeared to be at ease with it.

Steve Walsh had high expectations when he was named the Blues’ first director of football in 2016. He was credited with recognizing players like Jamie Vardy, Ngolo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez as diamonds in the rough that were polished up into Premier League title winners at Leicester City.

But there was a Yannick Bolasie or Ashley Williams for every Idrissa Gueye.

Then, in a window of record-breaking expenditure, came a trio of No.10s in the form of Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, and Gylfi Sigurdsson, but no direct replacement for Romelu Lukaku, leaving Sandro Ramirez as the only striker – a gamble that did not pay off. “The summary has come to an end.”