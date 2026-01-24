Marc McNulty: From Scotland Caps to Business Success with Premier Cleaning

Marc McNulty’s career has taken a surprising turn, from representing Scotland in Euro qualifiers to owning a thriving cleaning business. The former Reading striker, who has also played for clubs like Coventry City and Dundee United, is now focused on running Premier Cleaning, a company he co-founded with best friend Ross Gray. The move to full-time cleaning business owner came after McNulty, who is still scoring goals for Spartans in Scotland’s League 2, decided to step away from his professional football career.

McNulty’s transition into the cleaning industry began in an unexpected way. While playing at Dundee United, McNulty’s former teammate Dylan Levitt asked him to find a cleaner. McNulty enlisted the help of his mother, Joyce, who had a background in cleaning jobs. What started as a simple favor soon blossomed into a full-fledged business, with McNulty and Gray deciding to expand the operation. Today, Premier Cleaning employs 15 people and services a wide range of clients, from residential homes to commercial offices and building sites.

Life After Football

Although McNulty has enjoyed a fulfilling career in football, including two Scotland caps earned under Alex McLeish, his time in the English Championship with Reading was far from smooth. After signing for Reading in 2018 for a seven-figure fee, McNulty faced a tumultuous four years, marked by managerial changes, limited playing time, and five separate loan spells. Despite being left out of the first-team picture under manager Jose Gomes, McNulty does not harbor any regrets over his time at Reading.

Reflecting on his career, McNulty is proud of his achievements, including his two Scotland appearances, which remain among his most cherished memories. “My dad keeps the caps at his house. He says, ‘when I pass away, that’s the only way you’re getting them back!’” McNulty quips. He remains optimistic about his career trajectory, saying that his experiences, from Sunderland to Hibernian and Sydney, have allowed him to see the game from different perspectives.

After leaving Reading in 2022, McNulty played for various clubs, including stints in California with Orange County, Dublin with Shamrock Rovers, and Australia with St George City. He has found success in both sunny locations and small, tight-knit football communities. “I’ve always wanted to experience different things,” says McNulty, “so when I got the chance to go to New South Wales, I jumped at it. It was lower league football, but the passion from the fans was undeniable.”

Back in Scotland, McNulty has returned to Spartans, a club where he has personal ties. The club’s manager, Dougie Samuel, is McNulty’s father-in-law, and the striker is motivated to help the team win promotion from League 2. “If Dougie wasn’t here, I probably wouldn’t have come back to Spartans,” McNulty admits. Despite the personal connection, he recognizes Samuel’s achievements both on and off the field, noting his work in the community as one of the key reasons for the club’s success.

Now, at the age of 33, McNulty is looking forward to achieving his goal of helping Spartans reach their highest-ever position in the SPFL, with the team currently on track for promotion. Whether it’s on the pitch or in his growing business, McNulty’s journey is far from over, and he remains determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way.