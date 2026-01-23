Marc Guehi to Make Manchester City Debut Against Wolves Amid Injury Crisis

Marc Guehi is set to make his highly anticipated Manchester City debut on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium. The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined from Crystal Palace for a reported £20 million last week, will bolster City’s defense after a series of injuries to key players.

Defensive Depth Tested

With Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and John Stones all sidelined due to long-term injuries, Manchester City has found themselves in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. Guehi’s signing is a timely boost as City looks to cope with the absences. Guardiola confirmed that Guehi will start against Wolves, marking his first appearance for the club. He had been ineligible to feature in the recent Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt but will now play in the Premier League fixture.

Guardiola expressed relief over Guehi’s arrival: “Considering the absence of central defenders, it’s really good,” he said. The Spaniard also provided updates on two other players currently dealing with health concerns. Matheus Nunes, who was struck by a virus before the Manchester derby, remains uncertain for Saturday’s match. “Matheus had a virus, I don’t know if he can play against Wolves,” Guardiola said. “We’ll see with the doctor.”

In addition to Nunes, midfielder Nico Gonzalez is also expected to miss the match due to an unspecified injury, with Guardiola giving a pessimistic outlook on his availability: “Nico, I don’t think he will play.” Despite these injury setbacks, Guardiola remains optimistic about his team’s chances. “I have an extraordinary team and extraordinary group of players,” he declared. “We are all together and we are a fantastic football team. I have no doubt about that.”