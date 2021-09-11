Marc Gasol Is Close To Returning To Spain, And Makes One Last NBA Stop In Trade: Report

Marc Gasol’s future appears to be set, and it is exactly what many had predicted. According to reports, the one-time NBA champion will return to Spain after a brief visit with the same team where he began his NBA career.

According to a statement made by the Lakers on Friday, the All-Star center will be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Wang Zhelin’s draft rights, a 2024 second-round pick, and cash.

Although Gasol’s return to Memphis would be appropriate, it will be brief.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited anonymous sources, Gasol and the Grizzlies are working on a “waiver and release” that will allow the three-time All-Star to stay in Spain with his family. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Gasol 48th overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was quickly traded to the Grizzlies, along with his older brother, Pau, who was relocated from Memphis to Los Angeles, as part of a trade package. The 7-foot-1 player went on to become the Grizzlies’ franchise player as a result of the transfer.

Pau, 41, went on to win two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. His younger brother’s only NBA championship came in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

The trade announcement puts an end to uncertainty about Gasol’s future plans. The 36-year-old Spaniard’s run has been abysmal, and his use for the 2021-22 season has only become worse.

The Lakers did so because they re-signed Dwight Howard and then added DeAndre Jordan via the buyout market. The Lakers are anticipated to be led by Howard, Jordan, and Anthony Davis in the middle this season.

Once Gasol and the Grizzlies complete their alleged deal, it will coincide with a story from July that Barcelona manager Juan Carlos Navarro was interested in signing the 36-year-old. The 7-foot-1 cager would also be reunited with his brother Pau.

Gasol’s only other choice is retirement. However, with the opportunity to play at least one more year with his brother, it may be the ideal way to round off his illustrious basketball career.