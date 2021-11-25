Maradona is no longer alive, but he will always be remembered! The ‘Golden Kid’ is honored around the world.

On Thursday, the globe will commemorate the one-year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death, a man regarded by some as the greatest player of all time and adored in his native Argentina despite, or perhaps because of, his human faults.

A minute of silence will be observed at all Argentine club matches, with players forming a “10” configuration on the pitch to honor Maradona’s renowned jersey number, and special masses will be held, especially in the Buenos Aires slum where Maradona grew up, to commemorate the day he died.

Two sculptures honoring the striker will be unveiled in Naples, where he spent part of his career.

“We’ll miss you for the rest of our lives,” the Argentine Football League declared on the night of the anniversary, with a film of the man called “Pibe de Orolife, “‘s goals, and numerous titles (Golden Kid).

Last November, at the age of 60, Maradona died of a heart attack just weeks after undergoing brain surgery to remove a blood clot.

When he died, the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona, and Napoli great had been battling cocaine and alcohol addictions for years and was suffering from liver, kidney, and cardiovascular problems.

During three days of national mourning, tens of thousands of fans waited in line to walk past his casket, draped in the Argentine flag, at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires.

Maradona may be dead, but he is still remembered in Argentina.

From wall frescos depicting him as a deity to television programs on his life and even a religion named after him, his image has become pervasive.

Maradona became an instant hero after scoring two goals in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, which saw Argentina defeat England just four years after the Falklands War.

His rags-to-riches story, spectacular sporting exploits, difficult life, and tragic end cemented his place in Argentina’s collective consciousness.

In the cities, graffiti bearing Maradona’s name may be found: “Diego lives,” “10 Eternal,” and “D10S,” a play on the Spanish term for god, “Dios,” and Maradona’s iconic jersey number.

Murals in Buenos Aires represent him with angel wings, as a patron saint with halo and scepter, or kissing the World Cup back here on Earth.

Maradona's "Hand of God" goal, which came off his hand illegally in what he attributed to supernatural intervention, is arguably as well remembered as his second goal in the same encounter against.