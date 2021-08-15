Many Americans are unconcerned when various delays return to offices.

Romain Daubec and his wife Monica thought their telework hundreds of miles from their offices would last no more than a half-year when they departed San Francisco last summer for Denver, Colorado.

However, people are settling in for a new way of life that feels more “natural” now that the Delta variety of Covid-19 has spread so quickly.

A rising number of organizations across the United States are delaying their employees’ return to work due to the new wave of disease.

But, like the Daubecs – he’s French, she’s American – an increasing number of people throughout the country have agreed to telework for a second year, this time willingly, with little desire to return to the office, content and at ease with their new personal and professional lifestyle.

The Delta version, which is now the most common in the United States, has taken a toll. According to Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 113,000 new Covid-19 cases were documented on an average daily basis during the preceding seven days, a 24 percent rise over the previous week.

Facebook, for example, took notice and stated on the same day that employees would not be required to return to work before January 2022.

In response to an AFP enquiry, a Facebook spokeswoman stated, “Data, not dates, dictates our approach for returning to the office,” adding that the company’s top priority was “everyone’s safety.”

Only a few weeks prior, the popular social network had pushed for a faster return to normal, announcing that it would reopen its offices completely by October – with all personnel being masked and vaccinated.

As a result, Facebook has joined Microsoft, Amazon, American Express, and NBC in deferring the full reopening of operations until October or January.

Returning to work is no longer an option for Romain Daubec, 34, a financial analyst for a subsidiary of French bank BNP Paribas, and Monica, who works for Facebook.

While Monica’s earnings were decreased by 10% as a result of the relocation, Romain noted that “that was fully compensated” by a better quality of life, more affordable housing (which is less than half as expensive in Colorado as it is in California), and cheaper taxes.

Above all, Monica is no longer required to ride the bus for three hours every day.

It took a little longer for Oren Klachkin, an economist with Oxford Economics. Brief News from Washington Newsday.