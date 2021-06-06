Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren stakeholder, died at the age of 68.

Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren shareholder, died at the age of 68, according to the British squad.

Following his purchase of McLaren in 1984, Ojjeh worked with Ron Dennis and was a significant factor in the team’s subsequent Formula One success.

“It is with deep regret that McLaren Racing announces the passing of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984,” McLaren said in a statement released before of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Mr Ojjeh, who was 68 years old, died quietly this morning in Geneva, accompanied by his family.

“Everyone at McLaren Racing is saddened by his passing, as is his family, to whom the team extends its sincerest condolences.”

During Ojjeh’s career at McLaren, he won ten driver titles and nine constructor championships, including Lewis Hamilton’s first title in 2008.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, paid tribute to Ojjeh ahead of the Baku Grand Prix on Sunday.

“I enter the race with a sorrowful heart after the loss of a good friend, Mansour Ojjeh,” Hamilton, 36, wrote.

“To me, he was like a big brother. He had the largest heart and usually had a big smile on his face.

“He fought for so many years with such bravery and a lion’s heart.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have known such a man. His jokes, which he was the finest at telling, and his enormous embraces will be missed. This man was completely selfless in his love. Brother, rest in peace, and I will always adore you.”