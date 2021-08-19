Manny Pacquiao’s trainer is disappointed by his opponent’s withdrawal and is wary of the Cuban replacement.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend, appears to be ready for his rematch with Yordenis Ugas, despite the fact that expectations have decreased.

The magnitude has changed dramatically from the original plan, which was to see two of the best welterweight boxers in the world.

Freddie Roach, the Hall of Fame coach, is probably the most disappointed.

Roach told BoxingScene.com, “I was probably more disappointed than he was since this is one of the biggest fights out there.” “You had two of the world’s best fighters fighting each other. And now they present us with an opponent that many people are unfamiliar with, and so on.”

Roach and his team had to adjust their preparations for Pacquiao’s upcoming fight due to the change in opponent. Originally, it was a southpaw vs. southpaw fight.

Meanwhile, Ugas fights in a traditional orthodox posture, forcing him to spar with right-handed training partners at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

Roach attempted to become acquainted with Ugas. This included reviewing previous fights, notably a contentious matchup with Shawn Porter in March of this year. The Cuban was defeated by a split decision in that battle.

Although most people are unfamiliar with Ugas, Roach warns that the Cuban understands how to fight.

Roach also pointed out that some fans felt the Cuban should have won that clash with Porter in 2019.

“He’s a great puncher who likes to go for the home run. On one of the films, I witnessed him try for the home run and fall down. He actually goes for it. He’s a powerful puncher with a Cuban pedigree, so he knows how to fight. That is undeniable. “He may not be as well-known, but he’s a very good opponent,” Roach said.

Despite the change in opponent, Roach ensured that the 42-year-old student stays motivated.

Pacquiao has gone from being an underdog to a strong favorite versus Ugas. He’s a huge +350 favorite to beat the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist.

In terms of the outcome, most pundits believe Pacquiao will win by decision against Ugas.

Given that the boxing veteran is returning to the ring after a lengthy hiatus, skeptics believe it will take time for him to regain his fighting form.