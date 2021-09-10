Manny Pacquiao’s Personal Assistant Confirms Next Fight’s Date.

Manny Pacquiao’s remarkable boxing career isn’t coming to an end just yet.

Some boxing personalities and fans have written Pacquiao off following his stunning loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas last month, saying that the Filipino boxer should finally have the gloves.

According to his personal aide David Sisson, “Pac-Man” has no aspirations to make a career out of it. In reality, he’s planning a ring return in “December” or “early January.”

In answer to Philstar.com’s Dino Maragay’s question on Pacquiao’s next fight, Sisson wrote on Twitter, “Most likely a December fight, if not then early January.”

On December 17, Pacquiao will be 43 years old, but his post-fight statements regarding Ugas show that he still has the will to redeem himself and compete at the greatest level.

“[Yordenis] Ugas was one of the easiest opponents I’ve ever faced,” Pacquiao said. “[Ugas] only had one style, and you’ve seen how I’ve moved in previous fights, so I should’ve been able to quickly move away. In this conflict, I couldn’t move. My legs simply came to a halt.”

He continued, “I can come back in January.” “I’ll look into it. If I want to, I can rematch [Ugas].”

While Pacquiao is still open to a rematch with Ugas, his consultant and MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons has a completely other plan for Pacquiao’s next bout.

If the world’s only eight-division champion is to fight for the final time, Gibbons believes he deserves a “good send-off,” and Ugas is not on the list.

Instead of the Cuban boxer, Gibbons suggested that Pacquiao’s final fight be against a well-known opponent who is “firm” but who Pacquiao can still “pound to the ground” with ease.

Last month, Gibbons stated, “The senator [Pacquiao] deserves a befitting send-off, a homage to a long, beautiful, and renowned Hall of Fame career versus a solid opponent whom he should pound to the ground.” “It should be something along the lines of a major gala, a celebration of the Senator’s career.”

“We don’t need to see Ugas ever again. The Senator would’ve thrashed Ugas in his peak, and it would’ve been like Ugas facing three Manny Pacquiaos at the same time because he couldn’t keep up with his pace and movement.”