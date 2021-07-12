Manny Pacquiao’s Longevity Astounds a Distinguished Amateur Boxer

When Manny Pacquiao fights Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, he will have his work cut out for him.

On Sunday in Los Angeles, both combatants attended a pre-fight news conference, and the WBC and IBF welterweight champion acknowledged that he expected Floyd Mayweather to contact him at some point.

“He communicates with me and does things like that. He makes an effort to mentor me, thus he’ll most likely seek out. “If he says he’ll reach out, he’ll surely reach out,” Spence stated, according to Boxingscene.

But when it comes to Pacquiao, Spence doesn’t need Mayweather’s help.

The 31-year-old boxing champion, according to the Filipino boxing legend, is a superior boxer than the retired American pugilist. before launching a dig at Mayweather.

Pacquiao claimed, “He could teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe.”

Spence hailed it a fantastic compliment, but warned that he, or any boxer, should not underestimate the “Pac-Man.”

“Manny Pacquiao has the ability to lull you to sleep. He’ll shower you with compliments, thanks, and other niceties. Then he jumps all over you as soon as the bell rings,” Spence emphasized.

Pacquiao’s age has been singled out by detractors as a factor that could work against him.

But, in the opinion of Cam F. Awesome, a decorated amateur boxer, this should not be an issue.

When asked for his thoughts on the 42-year-old ring great on the Sports For All PH podcast, Awesome emphasized how well Pacquiao looked after his health.

“We have science on our side. And what if you have the means to look after yourself? Manny Pacquiao isn’t 42 years old. He may be 42 years old, but consider how old you were when you were ten years old. Remember how 42-year-olds appear? They don’t appear to be like that any longer. Take a look at JLo. She is 50 years old. If you take care of your body, you won’t age the same way,” Awesome revealed to hosts Vincent Juico, Rica Aquino, and Brian Yalung.

Bernard Hopkins, who dominated even at the age of 51, was singled out by Awesome.

It proved to him that anyone may be in excellent physical condition if they pay great attention to their body and health.

“A lot of people will put off taking care of their bodies until they are 50 years old. I began when I was 22 years old. And I’ve never seen a photo of Manny Pacquiao who is overweight in my life. He’s been looking after his. Brief News from Washington Newsday.