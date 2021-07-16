Manny Pacquiao’s former sparring partner reveals the one difference between him and Errol Spence

Manny Pacquiao’s former sparring partner Errol Spence Jr. attempted to dissect the pair’s fighting style.

Jose Benavidez is one of the few active boxers who has sparred with both Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, the two giant welterweights who will fight on August 21.

Benavidez shared what it was like to spar with Pacquiao and Sepnce ahead of the highly anticipated bout.

Both Pacquiao and Spence, according to Benavidez, have outstanding power and quickness.

However, one aspect of the former that he remembered was his ability to “come from all angles.”

Benavidez told EsNews’ Elie Sechback, “They both have the power, they both have the pace.” “But it’s different because Manny [Pacquiao] comes at you from all sides.”

In terms of the fight’s outcome, Benavidez believes Pacquiao and Spence are evenly matched.

As a result, it will all come down to whose champion wields greater power.

“They both have a lot of power, so it’ll be a terrific fight,” he said. “It feels 50/50 to me.”

Spence is coming off a dominant 12-round win against Danny Garcia. Garcia, like Benavidez, believes Pacquiao vs. Spence will be a “50/50” fight.

Garcia believes the battle will not last 12 rounds since both welterweights are capable of knocking each other out.

Garcia told Fight Hype, “I think he (Spence) can stop Pacquiao with a body blow, but I think Pacquiao can stop him as well.” “I believe it will be a 50/50 battle. I don’t think that fight will go the distance. “If the ‘Pac-Man’ who came up against Keith Thurman is a dangerous Pacquiao, then the Spence who battled Kell Brook may stop Pacquiao,” I stated in another interview.

Garcia also went down memory lane to recall how hard Spence was hit.

Surprisingly, the 33-year-old revealed that “The Truth” wasn’t a particularly powerful puncher, and that Pacquiao’s most recent opponent, Keith Thurman, was far more so.

When asked about Spence’s hitting strength, he responded, “Spence is not the biggest puncher, but he is the strongest I ever fought physically.” “Just physically try to guide you down the stairs; you can feel him in front of you, but he isn’t the most powerful puncher. He is physically powerful, but Thurman is a far harder hitter. Thurman has a stronger punch than he does.”

He said, “Thurman has more of that thump.” “Spence has a lot more of that, and he’ll tear you apart. Errol isn’t the most powerful puncher, but he is the most powerful.”