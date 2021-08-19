Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Fight Odds, PPV Price, and Start Time

When Manny Pacquiao fights Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday night, he will be fighting for the first time in two years. Pacquiao was intended to fight a different opponent at first, therefore it’ll be surprising if he loses the newly arranged welterweight title bout.

Errol Spence Jr., the super welterweight champion, pulled out of the fight against Pacquiao on Aug. 10 due to a ruptured retina in his left eye. Pacquiao’s prospects were abruptly flipped when Ugas took Spence’s place.

Pacquiao was a +170 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook when Spence was his opponent. Pacquiao is a big favorite with -360 betting odds to defeat Ugas. Ugas is a +275 underdog in this matchup.

The conflict is anticipated to go a long time. Pacquiao has a +110 chance of winning by decision and a +175 chance of winning by knockout. A knockout victory for Ugas is considered the least likely outcome with +1000 odds.

Today’s press conference was fantastic, but I’m itching to get in the ring. Fighting is something I enjoy doing, and it will take place on Saturday night! #PacquiaoUgas LIVE on FOX PPV on August 21! @PBConFOX @premierboxing @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/aLE8kUrLuj @PBConFOX @premierboxing @FOXSports

In the last two decades, Pacquiao has only been knocked out once. Pacquiao was knocked out in December 2012 by a right hand from Juan Manuel Marquez.

Pacquiao last fought on July 20, 2019, and won a split decision over Keith Thurman. Since his surprising and contentious loss to Jeff Horn in July 2017, Pacquiao has won three consecutive fights.

Ugas has a lifetime record of 26-4, including three straight victories. The 35-year-old has never defeated a fighter of Pacquiao’s stature.

The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV is available for $74.99.