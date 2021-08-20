Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: A Fight To Decide Who Is The ‘True’ WBA Welterweight Champion

After Errol Spence Jr. pulled out of the fight due to an eye issue, Yordenis Ugas will meet Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, August 21.

Ugas was supposed to fight Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of former two-division world champion Marcos Maidana, but the Argentinian withdrew due to an eye injury that was hauntingly identical to Spence’s.

Due to Pacquiao’s inactivity, the story now changes to who is the “real” WBA welterweight champion heading into the main event between Ugas and Pacquiao.

Pacquiao appears to have the upper hand over Ugas on paper, as the Filipino retains punching power and can catch his opponents from unusual angles.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, should be guarded and cautious of the champion.

Ugas is a type of boxer who fights in a similar manner to an Olympic boxer. He isn’t recognized for his punching power (he has only 12 knockouts), but he makes up for it with smart, well timed punches.

In 2019, his very contentious split decision loss to Shawn Porter was a case in point.

For much of the battle, he stayed in the center of the ring, throwing body blows, allowing Porter to be the more active fighter.

Ugas was able to win several of the early rounds because to his precise strikes and counterpunching, which left Porter perplexed and unable to land many of his punches.

Despite the fact that Ugas appeared to be the winner after 12 rounds, the judges perceived the fight differently, courtesy to Porter’s strong finish.

Pacquiao’s most recent fight occurred in July 2019 against Keith Thurman, in which he looked so good and dominant in a split decision victory that many joked that he wasn’t actually 40 years old.

As he strafed Thurman repeatedly with shots from unusual angles, the “Pacman” made him look slow and useless, connecting with practically everything he threw.

Thurman was knocked down in the first round and appeared shaky the rest of the bout, despite landing more punches than Pacquiao according to the official punch numbers.

Ugas is expected to use body blows to slow Pacquiao down early in the bout, hoping to wear down the eight-division champion’s stamina as the battle progresses.

Pacquiao will use his experience to push Ugas to the defensive end of the ring, keeping him revolving in the middle of the ring as he takes.