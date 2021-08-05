Manny Pacquiao vs. Klay Thompson is a boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Klay Thompson. Who Has The Higher Net Worth Among Athletes?

Klay Alexander Thompson is a professional NBA shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors. He recently paid a visit to Manny Pacquiao’s training camp in the Philippines. Who is the wealthier of the two professional athletes?

From his $189,903,600 five-year contract, the Warriors’ superstar earns $37,980,720 per year. According to Spotrac, Thompson is one of his team’s highest-paid players, second only to Stephen Curry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA player also earns an additional $5 to $10 million each year from various endorsements and deals.

Thompson debuted in the NBA in 2011 as the 11th overall pick, and he has been with the Warriors ever since. In 2020, he made $38.8 million, putting him on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in the same year. Despite his big contract with shoe maker Anta, which is anticipated to be worth $80 million over the next decade, the NBA superstar’s fortune pales in contrast to the boxing legend’s.

From his boxing career, the Filipino athlete has amassed a net worth of $220 million, having competed against legends like as Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, and Floyd Mayweather, who is regarded Pacquiao’s fiercest competitor in the sport. According to a separate Celebrity Net Worth survey, Pacquiao is considered one of the best “pound-for-pound” boxers in history, having been crowned an eight-division world champion and winning linear championships in five different weight classes.

According to Esquire, Pacquiao earned $448 million before taxes and fees throughout the course of his 25-year career, which was boosted by his stakes in Pay-Per-View, live gate, merchandise, and sponsorships. However, according to Bleacher Report, Pacquaio’s highest-earning bout came versus Mayweather, in which he received a whopping $120 million despite losing the fight.

Pacquiao was preparing for his welterweight championship fight against Errol Spence Jr. when the two millionaires crossed paths.

“It’s great to see @KlayThompson today at Wild Card Gym! On Twitter, the boxing legend remarked, “I told Klay I’d teach him how to fight if he’d teach me how to shoot.”

During their meeting, the boxing champion presented Thompson with a Team Pacquiao jacket for paying him a visit at the gym, according to the Inquirer.