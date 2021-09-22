Manny Pacquiao Reveals The Time He Nearly Took His Own Life in Boxing News.

Manny Pacquiao has accomplished nearly everything and is one of the world’s most accomplished athletes.

However, just like other people who have done a lot, there will be dark times.

Toni Gonzaga, a Filipina celebrity, stated on her YouTube show that there was a period in his life when he considered suicide.

Pacquiao claimed that it was because of his habits and the experiences he went through prior to being famous.

On Toni Talk, Pacquiao said, “I was reading this book called ‘[The] Purpose-Driven Life,’ and I would also read the Bible.” “I was repenting for my sins at the time, and I felt like terminating my life. I was crying uncontrollably in my room by myself. I pondered what I should do. ‘Am I not worthy, Lord?’ If only I could go back in time and undo everything I’ve done to you.”

Pacquiao’s life was not always idyllic, according to those who know him well. He has a history of struggling with alcohol and gambling in his early years. He even thought of himself as a womanizer.

However, committing to his faith enabled boxing’s eight-division champion overcome all of this.

“I felt insignificant. “I was alone, on my knees, face to the ground,” Pacquiao explained. “I am overjoyed when I hear God’s word.”

Pacquiao experienced adversity as a child in his village of Kibawe, Philippines. He could only eat once a day and was prone to fistfights.

“Pacman: My Story of Hope, Resilience, and Never-Say-Never Determination,” his autobiography, recounted all of this.

Pacquiao left his home at the age of 16 to train as a boxer in Manila. It was at this point that his life began to change for the better.

After that, he dabbled in other fields like show business and politics.

After announcing his candidacy for the Philippine presidency in 2022, Pacquiao will face a new obstacle.