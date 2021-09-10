Manny Pacquiao Names The Fighters With Whom He Enjoyed Sharing The Ring.

Manny Pacquiao recently revealed who he considers to be his favorite opponents, and it’s simple to see why.

Andy Frye of Forbes had an email exchange with the Filipino superstar that ultimately turned to boxing.

Frye asked Pacquiao who he enjoys sparring with, and his replies were predictable.

“Some of my favorite matches were with [Marco Antonio] Barrera, [Erik] Morales, and [Juan Manuel] Marquez because of the type of bouts we were able to give the fans,” Pacquiao stated via email.

“Fans love it when two players aren’t scared to go toe-to-toe, and those were some of the most memorable bouts. I’ve won and lost a few, but it’s been a privilege to share the ring with so many great warriors.”

When Pacquiao faced Barrera in 2003, his boxing career was on the upswing, and he knocked him out in the 11th round through technical knockout, the Mexican’s sole loss by stoppage in his career.

Barrera would lose to Pacquiao by unanimous decision again in 2007, propelling Pacquiao to his next fight against Marquez.

The first bout between Marquez and Pacquiao, in 2004, was a contentious draw, despite Pacquiao knocking Marquez down three times in the opening round.

In a portent of things to come in their historic rivalry, Marquez counter-punched his way to a comeback and disappointed Pacquiao.

Their story would be put on hold in favor of Pacquiao’s three-fight showdown with Morales.

It was a simple match to watch for any boxing fan, even Pacquiao, because it was an all-out conflict in which both guys fired bombs at each other and hit each other frequently.

Pacquiao lost the first fight by unanimous decision due to a cut over his right eye caused by an accidental clash of heads, but he would go on to dominate Morales in the next two fights, knocking him out in the 10th and third rounds on both occasions.

Then came Pacquiao’s career-defining conflict with Marquez, in which they were both bloodied and bruised in their second fight in 2008, with Pacquiao eking out a split decision victory and Marquez’s camp demanding a third fight.

They wouldn’t fight again in the ring until 2011, when a contentious majority decision in favor of Pacquiao sparked the fourth and most famous rivalry in boxing history, despite Pacquiao landing more strikes.

After knocking Pacquiao out clean with a "Hail Mary," Marquez would find vindication.