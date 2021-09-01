Manny Pacquiao may decline political ambitions in 2022 in order to concentrate on boxing.

Manny Pacquiao’s boxing career will be determined by what he does with his political career.

When he unveiled his possibilities leading up to the 2022 Philippine presidential elections, it appears that he already had something in mind.

Pacquiao cleared the air on what he has planned for next year when appearing on a local television show in the Philippines.

The 42-year-old stated that he had no intention of competing for vice president, instead preferring to run for president or re-election to a Senate seat.

The second alternative was to leave politics entirely.

Pacquiao intends to make his decision by the end of October. He went on to say that he will stick to his decision.

Pacquiao said in Filipino, “Whatever my decision is, I will stand by it and fight for it, and I will try my best to achieve my dreams for the people.”

It’s been suggested that he’s eyeing a rematch with WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao was defeated by his Cuban opponent by unanimous decision on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao’s performance indicated that he was not in peak physical condition. His camp claimed that the boxing icon had cramps early in the match and didn’t adjust quickly enough against Ugas.

Arlo Chavez, a Filipino Olympian, countered that if the “Pac-Man” had cramps, he would not have been able to stand and finish the 12-round main fight.

According to a report from PTV News, Chavez believes that if Pacquiao was hurting, it must have been something else.

Regardless, Chavez stated that Pacquiao should continue to fight as long as he desires.

Most people agree, pointing out how Bernard Hopkins was able to maintain his dominance until he was 51 years old.

But it all relies on what Pacquiao intends to accomplish in terms of politics. While he is praised for attempting multitasking, the truth remains that his attention is diverted. One such example is the struggle against Ugas.