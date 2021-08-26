Manny Pacquiao Makes ‘Surprising’ Admission About Ugas Fight, Reveals Sustained Injury

Manny Pacquiao looked every bit as elderly as his age suggests in his WBA welterweight title battle against Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, August 21.

The Filipino great was supposed to fight Errol Spence Jr., but the American’s eye ailment forced a change of plans two weeks before the fight.

Ugas completely controlled Pacquiao throughout the fight, catching the “Pac-Man” with punches that he would have easily slipped through back then.

The Cuban regained his belt, handing Pacquiao his first defeat since his humiliating unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn in 2017.

In an interview with The Athletic after the fight, the future Hall of Famer discussed his thoughts on Ugas as a fighter.

“[Yordenis] Ugas was one of the easiest opponents I’ve ever faced in my career. Pacquiao stated, “He only had one style, and I should’ve been able to get away easily.”

The old Pacquiao, who was very mobile and bouncy, was nowhere to be found during the battle, as he was spotted slogging and breathing heavily for the majority of the fight, and the Senator from the Philippines blamed his legs.

“I had cramps in both of my legs. That’s why I’m unable to move,” he explained after the defeat.

Pacquiao stood in the pocket and traded shots with Ugas, putting him on the receiving end of the most of the exchanges, demonstrating the disparity between the two fighters.

Pacquiao landed only 16 percent of his 815 total punches, while Ugas landed 37 percent of his 405 total blows, according to CompuBox.

Pacquiao’s future remains uncertain, as he said after the fight that he would take a month off to consider running for President of the Philippines or continuing his boxing career.

Pacquiao has the option of rematching Ugas or looking for another big-money fight if he chooses the latter.

Spence should be ecstatic to face this version of Pacquiao, since Ugas forced the Filipino fighter into a grueling bout that left him bruised on the face.

No one will blame Pacquiao if he decides to call it a career since he has nothing left to prove to anyone and his status as the lone eight-division champion should be enough to seal his position in boxing history.