Manny Pacquiao is stunned by Yordenis Ugas; Freddie Roach was correct about the Cuban boxer.

Before Manny Pacquiao met Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Freddie Roach had a good idea of what he was in for.

After the reigning WBA welterweight champion defended his title against the Filipino boxing superstar, Pacquiao’s ring comeback was marred by Ugas.

Ugas easily defeated Pacquiao, obliterating the 42-year-old for nearly the entire battle every time he unloaded his right hand – the same hand Roach cautioned his protege about prior to the fight.

According to Roach, the Cuban fighter had a lot of success landing a nasty right hand on his opponents in the past, something he wanted the “Pac-Man” to be aware of.

“He constantly goes for the home run,” Roach said of Ugas last week to reporters. “He has a huge right overhand right and is a big puncher.”

Ugas has only won 12 of his 27 fights by knockout, but Roach believes Pacquiao should not overlook him because of his “great background” as a boxer.

“[Ugas is] a Cuban boxer with a wonderful history,” the renowned coach noted. “And a lot of people believed he beat Shawn Porter, which surprised me a little.”

Indeed, power was the difference in Ugas’ unexpected victory over Pacquiao, with the former exceeding the eight-division champion 59 percent to 36% in terms of power punches landed percentage.

All three judges gave Ugas a 116-112, 115-113, and 116-112 score, while ESPN gave him a 116-112 mark.

Ugas, as expected, has his sights set on unifying the welterweight belts, and he now has a good case to face Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

After the fight, Ugas emphasized, “Now the aim is to unite.”

Pacquiao, on the other hand, “apologized” to his followers for the defeat.

When asked about his performance, Pacquiao said that the tightness in his legs that he had been dealing with prior to the fight slowed him down throughout the entire 12 rounds.

Pacquiao replied, “That’s boxing.” “I’m making changes to his [Ugas’] style. That, I believe, is the issue. My legs are squeezing. It’s difficult for me to move since my legs are so tight.”

Even before Ugas replaced Spence as Pacquiao’s opponent, the future Hall of Famer intimated that this could be his final fight.

Returning to the subject, Pacquiao confessed that he is still apprehensive about what lies ahead.

He said of his prospective retirement, "I don't know." "First, let me rest and relax.