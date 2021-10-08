Manny Pacquiao is expected to fight again after the 2022 elections, according to an ex-Olympian.

Manny Pacquiao is now engaged in campaigning for the presidency of the Philippines, which keeps him away from any potential boxing opportunities.

Pacquiao announced his retirement on his personal Facebook page on September 29 with an official video titled “Goodbye Boxing.”

Despite the fact that it appears to be the end, not everyone believes the world has seen the last of boxing’s only eight-division champion.

Ronald Chavez, a former representative of the Philippines at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, is maybe one of the greatest persons who can comment on what lies ahead for the 42-year-old boxing legend.

Pacquiao’s destiny, according to Chavez, who is currently the coach of the Philippine national boxing team, will be determined by whether he wins the elections next year.

He said it when he spoke on the Baby Dynamite Sports podcast with Rica Aquino and Brian Yalung on October 1st.

The only thing that appears to be definite, according to Chavez, is that if Pacquiao wins the president, it will be “the official retirement” of the great boxer.

If Pacquiao’s price falls short, Chavez believes the legendary southpaw from General Santos City may consider a suitable offer to return to the ring.

When he spoke on Sports For All PH, Chavez nearly echoed the sentiments expressed by boxing promoter AJ Galante.

“I just think a guy like him won’t be able to help himself.” I believe he should do it for himself. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him returning in 2023. “I could definitely see it,” Galante stated.