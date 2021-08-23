Manny Pacquiao Hints At Retirement, May Focus On Public Service In Boxing News

Manny Pacquiao was naturally dissatisfied with the outcome of his most recent bout, in which he was defeated by WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas by a unanimous decision.

Pacquiao said that he is still competing at 42 years old because he is passionate about the sport. According to the Associated Press, he can’t rule out the possibility that his body is telling him something different.

Pacquiao stated, “This sport is my passion.” “That is why, at the age of 42, I am still fighting. I’m loving it, but you have to be aware of your body’s reaction at times. My mind and heart are both 100 percent. My legs, on the other hand, were cramping.”

There are numerous aspects to consider when it comes to conditioning. One is that Pacquiao is returning from a two-year layoff, and the epidemic has prevented him from training as he normally would.

On the Sports Bytes PH podcast, Cam F. Awesome highlighted how important age might be in a prizefighter’s career.

“Actually, that works against Manny Pacquiao since his father is still undefeated at his age. Could this be the point at which Pacquiao’s career begins to wane? Awesome claimed days before the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight, “I mean, he hasn’t exhibited any signs of it, but it will happen eventually.”

For the time being, nothing is official. Pacquiao intends to first unwind before considering his next move, both in the ring and in politics.

Pacquiao stated, “In my heart, I want to continue to fight.” “But the thing is, I have to think about my body as well. I’ve put it through a lot of trials and tribulations. There are many things I need to do to help others, particularly in my home nation. Inside and beyond the ring, I want to be an inspiration to the Filipino people.”

Pacquiao is expected to issue an official statement in the coming weeks.

In terms of his political aspirations, he said in a post-fight interview on Saturday that he will make a formal declaration in September.