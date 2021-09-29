Manny Pacquiao has retired from boxing with the presidency in his sights.

Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino boxing legend and presidential candidate in 2022, said on Wednesday that he is retiring from the ring after a spectacular decades-long career.

The eight-division world champion and senator, who is vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in a high-stakes election, said quitting the sport that had brought him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life.

Pacquiao, 42, said in a video statement on Twitter that instantly went viral, “It’s difficult for me to accept that my time as a fighter is finished.”

“I am announcing my retirement today.”

It comes only weeks after Pacquiao, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, lost his final professional bout in Las Vegas to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao, who first entered politics as a lawmaker in 2010 before being elected to the Senate, announced last week that he will run for President of the Philippines.

Pacquiao, a married father of five, praised his millions of fans worldwide and singled out long-time trainer Freddie Roach, whom he characterized as “my family, a brother, and a buddy.”

After 26 years as a professional boxer, Pacquiao’s decision puts an end to weeks of speculation that he was ready to retire. He finished with a win-loss record of 62-8 and two draws.

Ted Lerner, a US-born sports journalist in the Philippines, told AFP, “He’s going to go down as an icon of not just boxing but of the sporting world.”

“In the future, his name will be associated with brilliance in the same way that Michael Jordan’s name is associated with people who have transcended their sport and become mythological legends.”

Pacquiao claimed in his video message that boxing has given him “the opportunity to battle my way out of poverty” and “the courage to influence more lives.”

“What I have done and accomplished in my life is something I will never forget. Pacquiao, who retired momentarily in 2016 before reconsidering his decision, stated, “I can’t fathom I just heard the final bell.”

Many Filipinos idolize Pacquiao for his striking power and ascension from a destitute street boy to the pinnacle of boxing.

He dropped out of high school at 14 and began selling doughnuts on the side of the road to support his mother and two younger siblings.

The small southpaw was a pro boxer in a few of years.

In his southern homeland, news of his retirement was met with mixed emotions.