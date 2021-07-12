Manny Pacquiao claims that he has a “scary thing” that the public is unaware of.

Manny Pacquiao continues to perform at the greatest level despite his age, according to an unbeaten boxing champion.

Many believe Pacquiao is on the verge of jeopardizing his health and legacy by taking on the younger and unbeaten Errol Spence Jr., just as he did in his last bout.

WBO women’s light flyweight champion Seniesa Estrada, on the other hand, believes “Pac-Man” will surprise critics by putting on another “amazing” performance.

“Every time people say, ‘Oh, he’s too old now,’ he simply gets in there and proves them wrong,” Estrada recently told EsNews’ Elie Seckbach. “It’s incredible. Manny Pacquiao is his name. It’s insane.”

Estrada agreed with Seckbach’s assessment that Pacquiao, at 42, could go toe-to-toe with anyone at any time, but added that whatever the Filipino boxer has been up to is a “dangerous thing.”

The Los Angeles native noted, “That’s a scary thing.” “It’s the same with man; what does he know about himself that we don’t?”

Both Spence and Pacquiao are coming off excellent victories, with the latter edging Keith Thurman in a 12-round fight.

Thurman, like Estrada, has been wondering what Pacquiao possesses that others are unaware of in order to inflict such extensive harm on him.

Thurman told FightHype.com last month, “Nobody hits like Danny [Garcia].” “He was a big brick, Pacquiao was a little brick,” he said. The strange thing is that Pacquiao’s hands felt heavy.”

“I was wondering, ‘why did his fist feel so hard in the battle?’” he asked after the bout. “I could take it, but I was wondering to myself, ‘Does he have any special training?’ Is his bone density higher in his hands? Did they do anything Asian? ‘What exactly did they do?’

Even Pacquiao’s staff feels that the world’s only eight-division champion has been dealing with something in his psyche that they haven’t been able to penetrate.

Pacquiao’s longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, isn’t shocked that Pacquiao is putting in extra effort for the Spence fight.

However, “everyone” on Team Pacquiao is convinced that this fight has something “special” about it that only the man himself can tell.

Roach told ESPN, “Manny has accomplished so much in his boxing career and in his life.”

“However, everyone in camp senses that this battle holds a unique significance.

It’s not simply about defeating a top pound-for-pound fighter or accumulating more belts.”