Manny Pacquiao, according to the first female boxing hall of famer, has nothing left to prove.

Christy Martin, the first female fighter elected into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, has had a difficult life.

In her personal life, the former WBC female super welterweight champion went through a lot. Her husband, James V. Martin, stabbed her numerous times and shot her at least once.

“The Coal Miner’s Daughter” managed to survive all of this and even return to the ring in 2011.

Her confrontations with Dakota Stone and Mia St. John, however, did not go well for her.

The West Virginia native recently appeared on Vincent Juico and Rica Aquino’s Sports For All PH podcast. Aside from her personal dispute with her estranged spouse, she was bombarded with questions.

Manny Pacquiao was the subject of one of the most fascinating inquiries. As most people are aware, the eight-division champion has left many people in the dark about what is ahead.

Martin said she didn’t see Pacquiao’s fight with Yordenis Ugas over the weekend, which is why she couldn’t provide a fair assessment.

“Father time and mother nature are unbeatable. Maybe the passage of time caught up with Manny, but I haven’t seen the bout so I can’t comment,” Martin said.

Overall, Martin believes Pacquiao has accomplished everything he can in boxing and has nothing more to prove.

“You know how difficult that is. This is the problem with individuals like Manny. I’m going to make an educated estimate. I don’t know him personally, but I’m guessing he’s of the attitude that a farewell battle with a “nothing” isn’t in his plans. “I think he’d like to come back and fight another competitive champion,” the 53-year-old said.

Martin, like most who have heard of Pacquiao’s achievements, believes the 42-year-old Filipino has already made enough money and proven himself by winning multiple boxing titles.

“How many belts has he had? He’s made a lot of money. He has nothing left to prove as a future Hall of Famer,” she added. “So why don’t you just hang it up and keep doing what you’re doing?” Do politics and aid the people. He’s had his fill of boxing.”