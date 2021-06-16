Manny Monthe joins Walsall on a two-year deal from Tranmere Rovers.

Manny Monthe has joined Walsall from Tranmere Rovers.

The 26-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the Midlands outfit, which is subject to FA and EFL approval.

Walsall will rely on the Cameroonian’s promotion expertise, as he has won National League play-offs with both Forest Green and Tranmere, as well as the League Two equivalent with the latter, in consecutive seasons.

“I’m really thrilled to be here,” he told his new club’s website. It’s a fun project with a big club, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

“The manager wants to give the football club a new identity on the pitch, and I believe that with my abilities and experience, I will be able to assist this team improve and rise.”

“He’s hungry for success, and his goal matches ours, which is fantastic,” said head coach Matthew Taylor.

“It’s a fantastic statement of intent from the football club that we’ve been able to get a player of Manny’s talent at the level we’re at for Walsall Football Club, so I’m really pleased.”