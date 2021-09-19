Mane Scores a Century as Liverpool Wins the Premier League and Arsenal Release Arteta.

Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, lifting the Reds to the top of the Premier League, while Arsenal relieved pressure on Mikel Arteta with a tough 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Manchester City, the defending champions, were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Southampton, while Wolves lost their fourth match in a row against 10-man Brentford.

Mane’s eye-catching mastery over Palace continued, as he scored in his ninth league outing against the Eagles.

Vicente Guaita saved Mohamed Salah’s glancing header from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, but Mane pounced to lash home, giving him a century of goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

Salah extended Liverpool’s lead in the 78th minute, before Naby Keita sealed the victory with a beautiful volley.

Liverpool has had a strong start to the season, scoring 12 goals and conceding only once in their first five games.

“I told the boys that was one of the most spirited 3-0 victories I’d ever seen. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked, “We gave everything.”

“It’s Sadio’s 100th goal for Liverpool, which is a huge achievement! Sadio had a fantastic performance. He worked quite hard once more.”

Arsenal were at the bottom of the standings before last week’s games, but victories against Norwich and now Burnley have lifted them to 12th place, ahead of the late kick-off between Aston Villa and Everton.

Odegaard, who joined from Real Madrid last month after spending part of last season on loan at the Emirates, gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at Turf Moor in the 30th minute, curling home a free-kick.

When VAR overruled a penalty awarded to Burnley in the second half after Matej Vydra fell to the ground following a challenge by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief.

“It was a hard-fought triumph in a really difficult environment,” Arteta remarked.

“In this type of game, we had players that are not at their best, but they gave it their all. In terms of defense, I’m quite proud of them.”

After two 5-0 home victories, Manchester City will be disappointed that they were unable to defeat Southampton at the Etihad.

It could have been much worse for them had referee Jon Moss not directed to the spot after Kyle Walker bundled into the back of Adam Armstrong in the area, resulting in a red card for the England international.

However, VAR investigated the issue, and Moss ultimately chose to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.