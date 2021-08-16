Manchester United’s win at home was highlighted by Pogba’s midfield brilliance and Fernandes’ hat-trick.

Manchester United fans must be pleased with their team’s performance, as the Red Devils won 5-1 over Leeds United to begin their run to the English Premier League crown.

The following are some major lessons from the victory.

Paul Pogba is unconcerned about transfer rumors because he was a vital component in the club’s dominating triumph.

Early in the game, the French national had a chance to score the game’s opening goal, but he missed a one-on-one opportunity, his effort sailing wide to the left of the post.

Just before halftime, Pogba made amends with a perfectly-placed lob that found Bruno Fernandes for the goal.

Fernandes would end the game with a hat-trick after the two connected for another goal.

Pogba’s magic touch would subsequently find Mason Greenwood, 19, and Fred for two more assists at Old Trafford, closing off a brilliant day at the club.

Leeds United was forced to play defense by the Red Devils, who depended on their high-tempo offensive.

Manchester United was already looking for scoring opportunities two minutes into the game, and they found one in Scott McTominay, who had his effort blocked by center-back Liam Cooper.

McTominay tried to set up Greenwood for a screamer four minutes later, but Illan Meslier saved him as well.

Leeds United had a chance to score early in the game when Raphinha and Rodrigo were able to break through the Manchester United defense, but the ball was deflected outside for a corner.

This was pretty much how the game went as Manchester United grabbed entire control of the middle, despite Leeds United having a significant defensive advantage with 23 tackles and 14 interceptions to Manchester United’s six and eight, respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key strategy for this game was to use their midfield strength to drive the pace for the entire 90 minutes, and they were able to execute the game plan flawlessly.

Manchester United will play Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

Purchases made recently Going into the match, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho are anticipated to be handed more opportunities.

Varane’s transfer was completed ahead to the Leeds United match, and Sancho came on in the 77th minute to replace Daniel James.

For this encounter, Solskjaer will have a lot of options and may take a chance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.