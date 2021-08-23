Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof makes Premier League history and is praised for his “winning mentality.”

In a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba made Premier League history. Pogba received high praise from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who praised the player’s “winning mindset.”

Mason Greenwood’s 55th-minute equalizer earned Manchester United a point at St. Mary’s Stadium after Fred’s own goal in the first half. Despite the fact that the Red Devils did not win the match, the draw allowed them to equal Arsenal’s Premier League record of 27 straight away games without a loss, which they set between April 2003 and September 2004.

Pogba now has five assists in as many as two Premier League games this season, after assisting Greenwood’s goal in the 1-1 draw. With his assist against Southampton, Pogba became the first player in English Premier League history to record five assists in the opening two games of a season.

Pogba has worked hard during the summer, according to a pleased Solskjaer.

“He’s done a fantastic job. Paul has arrived, bright and full of his own personality, and he has put in a lot of effort over the summer. He’s slim and he’s having a good time. We’ve witnessed Paul’s desire to help. Of course, you [reporters]don’t see him in the dressing room or in training, but he’s very determined and displays his winning mentality, and I’m really impressed with him,” Solskjaer said in a post-match interview on Sunday, according to Manchester United’s official website.

“That’s going to be the question every week now until he does [sign a new deal],” Solskjaer said when questioned about Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, given the midfielder’s one-year contract. Paul is a top player, as I’ve always said, and the conversations between the club and his representation are between the club and his representatives; I’m not involved in that, but he knows how much I care about him and how much we want him to perform well for us.”

Meanwhile, Pogba, who had four assists in United’s 5-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League opener last week, said on Sunday that his team deserved to win.

"I believe we deserved more, but you must also show more on the field. We slipped a little bit after scoring the goal, we lost control of the game a little bit, and that's why I believe we didn't score the second goal. I believe we lost a few points today; we only get one, but we remain focused.