Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the match against Albania.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United attacker, has withdrawn from England’s World Cup qualifying squad, the Premier League club confirmed Tuesday.

“Marcus Rashford will remain at Manchester United to focus on recovering full fitness ahead of England’s last two World Cup qualifiers,” the club announced in a statement.

In a home and away match, Gareth Southgate’s England will face Albania and San Marino, respectively.

Manchester United, who have had a dreadful couple of weeks in the Premier League, losing to arch-rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Old Trafford, are back in action on Nov. 20. For an away league encounter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will travel to Watford. The Red Devils are presently sixth in the 2021-22 Premier League rankings with 17 points.

Rashford missed the first few weeks of the season owing to shoulder surgery in the summer. Last month, he made a triumphant comeback for Solskjaer’s side, scoring in his first game back. He scored in a 4-2 league loss against Leicester City after coming off the bench. In Manchester United’s triumphs over Atalanta and Tottenham, the youthful forward also scored.

The 24-year-old Rashford then recovered from an illness in time to start the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on the bench. He came on in the second half to replace Mason Greenwood, but he couldn’t save his team, who lost 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s City.

Rashford, who has yet to play a full 90 minutes for Manchester United this season, is still working on regaining full fitness and increasing his game time with the Red Devils.

Apart from Rashford, captain Harry Maguire was the only other Manchester United player selected by Southgate for the next World Cup qualifiers. While Greenwood has requested that he not be selected until next year, Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho were passed over due to a lack of match time with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while practicing with France on Monday, adding to Solskjaer’s troubles. He will be unavailable for France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are the Red Devils’ other injured players.