Manchester United’s Star Winger’s Slow Start is Explained by a Club Legend.

When Manchester United was finally able to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, fans had high hopes, but a club legend explains why he has struggled to make an impact.

ITV spoke with Roy Keane, who commented on the winger’s problems.

“It’s been a difficult start for him, but it’s one thing doing well for Dortmund, and it’s another animal going to Man United with different expectations,” the former Red Devils midfielder told Metro.

“With [Cristiano] Ronaldo coming in, he’s been a little overshadowed recently, but I’d always give the youngster an opportunity.” Give the youngster a chance; he’s only been there for a few months.” Sancho has been thrown off his game as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo’s startling comeback to Manchester United, as Keane pointed out.

Sancho was anticipated to be the focal point of the Manchester United attack, and Sancho was meant to be the focal point of the Manchester United assault, but Ronaldo changed everything.

Their offensive has been heavily reliant on the Portuguese superstar, which has caused the young winger to lose his rhythm.

Sancho has yet to score or provide an assist in 233 total minutes played over six games in the English Premier League, two major reasons why supporters were thrilled to see him at Old Trafford.

When you include in the other competitions he played in with the Red Devils, he has a total of 435 minutes with no goals or assists.

Sancho, on the other hand, demonstrated his abilities with this fantastic assist in England’s FIFA World Cup qualification match against Andorra.

Sancho’s performance has left many supporters unhappy.

However, the 21-year-old is anticipated to snap out of his funk shortly.

According to the same Metro article, former England striker Jermain Defoe stated, “There’s been a lot of discussion about Sancho, he’s only 21 and he’s come to a different league.”

“There’s a lot of pressure, a big sum, and he’s joining perhaps the biggest club in the world, so it’ll take time.”

Sancho will have another chance to score his first Premier League goal this weekend when they go to Leicester City for a match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, October 16.