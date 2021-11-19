Manchester United’s Star Winger’s Representatives Are In Spain To Discuss A Summer Sale In 2022, According To Transfer Rumors.

Jesse Lingard’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end shortly, according to reports that his representatives are in Spain.

According to the Times, the England international is moving closer to quitting Old Trafford rather than signing a new contract with them.

The facts presented could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Contract talks with Manchester United officials have gone down, according to Caught Offside, and Lingard appears to be done dealing with the circus that has taken over Old Trafford.

Lingard’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and if the information provided is accurate, the 28-year-old might be looking for a loan move during the January transfer window.

This would provide him with the exposure and minutes he needs to demonstrate his abilities and pique the curiosity of other teams, providing him bargaining power during contract negotiations.

Lingard had recently returned to Manchester United after a loan spell with West Ham United in the second half of last season, and many expected manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play him prominently in their games.

However, Jadon Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund during the summer window forced him to sit out for a long time.

Lingard would prove his worth to the team as a super sub-option, scoring the game-winning goal in stoppage time against West Ham United on September 19.

He would have more success as a member of the England international team, assisting on two goals and scoring two himself in a 4-0 victory over Andorra in a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter.

Lingard’s departure, who many hoped would be the ideal running mate for Cristiano Ronaldo on the wings, will be a huge blow to a Manchester United team that is battling to break free from its mediocrity.

Manchester United may come to regret their decision if the quick winger decides to leave the club, since Lingard brings enthusiasm to his teammates and the ability to be a consistent goal-scoring threat.

With Solskjaer’s career on the line and the club considering replacing him at the end of the season, the Norwegian manager has nothing to lose by starting Lingard in their next two games, beginning on Saturday, November 20 against Watford.