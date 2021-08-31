Manchester United’s star player, who was replaced by Bruno, will remain at the club.

Despite ties with West Ham this summer, Jesse Lingard is expected to stay at Manchester United.

Manchester United are delighted to keep Lingard and want him to compete for a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, according to Sky Sports.

Lingard joined West Ham in the January transfer window of 2021, and he had a strong second half of the 2020-21 season with the Hammers. He scored nine goals and had six assists in 16 Premier League games for West Ham, helping the London Stadium club finish sixth in the table.

While there have been speculations that West Ham want to sign Lingard on a permanent basis, Manchester United are not ready to let him go just yet. In the 2021-22 season, Lingard has only made one appearance for the Red Devils. He came on as a substitute in Manchester United’s Premier League match against Southampton earlier this month.

“Manchester United are delighted for Lingard to continue at Old Trafford and battle for his place. ‘He’s part of my plans, he can play a significant part for Man United this season,’ Solskjaer has stated about him time and time again. Lingard would have started the first Premier League game against Leeds if it hadn’t been for Covid, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show.

Lingard was on the bench for Manchester United’s most recent Premier League match, but the offensive midfielder was an unused substitute as the Red Devils beat Wolves 1-0 on Sunday.

“Throughout the summer, Lingard’s sole goal was to stay at Old Trafford. We are aware that West Ham has been a long-time supporter. After how brilliantly he played in the second half of last season, why wouldn’t they be? We would absolutely be interested in Lingard if Man United allowed him to leave, according to David Moyes. But, for the time being, it appears that he will remain. But if a late offer comes in on Deadline Day, they’ll talk to Lingard about it and make a collective decision on what’s best for the player,” Sheth continued.

Lingard joined Manchester United’s academy at the age of seven and progressed through the ranks before making the first squad. In November 2012, he was loaned to Leicester City for a month, where he made his debut. Brief News from Washington Newsday.