Manchester United’s star player is finally content: “This is the “strongest” team I’ve ever played with.”

Paul Pogba praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, calling it the “strongest” Manchester United team he has ever played in.

The Red Devils have reinforced their roster by adding Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and the club’s biggest coup, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United last won the Premier League in the 2012-13 season, but Pogba feels Solskjaer’s team is capable of repeating as champions.

“Manchester United has always had good teams, but this is by far the best [I’ve ever played in].” Winning titles is clearly in this club’s DNA. We have a great team that has the potential to win a championship. In a recent interview with Norwegian station TV2, Pogba said, “We know how difficult it is, but we will try our best to take the trophy this season.”

A transfer away from Old Trafford has been suggested for the Frenchman. While refusing to speak on his long-term future during the same interview, Pogba did concede that he is enjoying his soccer in Manchester. Manchester United is reportedly set to offer Pogba a new contract of $543,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, topping David de Gea’s weekly wage of $511,000 per week.

“To be honest, I am extremely happy and have a good time. The Premier League is back, and I’m back playing football after a wonderful vacation, so it’s all okay. There is a significant difference from the previous season. I had corona[virus]last season and had no seasonal run-up, so it took me a long time to get back into form. This season, I’ve trained, gotten off to a strong start, and stayed healthy. In the same interview, Pogba continued, “I feel much better and it makes a great difference physically.”

Pogba, who is 28 years old, recently became the first player in Premier League history to record five assists in his first two games. He assisted four of Manchester United’s five goals in their season-opening 5-1 win over Leeds before aiding Mason Greenwood’s goal in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Pogba also praised Solskjaer for his man-management abilities and understanding since taking over as United's head coach from Jose Mourinho in December 2018. Manchester United now has a winning streak after their 1-0 victory over Wolves.