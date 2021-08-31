Manchester United’s star is set to miss the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will not be called up to the Uruguayan national team, the Red Devils revealed on Monday.

Cavani was set to join Oscar Tabarez’s team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador. Cavani would not have returned to Manchester until the next day at the earliest if the last of those matches starts at 6.30 p.m. ET on Sept. 9. On September 11, the Red Devils host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Uruguay is one of six South American countries now on the UK government’s COVID-19 “red list,” which means that players who visit there could face a 10-day quarantine upon their return, further complicating the situation.

Premier League teams decided on Tuesday not to release players for matches in red-list countries during the September international break. According to Manchester United’s official website, this call is thought to have affected around 60 players.

The Uruguayan Football Association is said to have taken this statement into account and canceled Cavani’s selection in the squad. Head coach Tabarez chose him as the sole player from England.

Cavani was unable to play in Manchester United’s opening Premier League match of the 2021-22 season due to a quarantine, as the Red Devils won an astonishing 5-1. Cavani was once again absent from Manchester United’s squad for the club’s second league match of the season, a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

After coming off the bench after 53 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Wolves, the 34-year-old attacker made his first appearance of the season.

There have been discussions over Cavani keeping his No. 7 shirt or not given Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s Manchester United tenure came to an end with a CR7. Cavani was assigned the historic No. 7 jersey when he transferred from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020.

Cavani, who debuted for Uruguay in 2008, has scored 53 goals in 123 appearances for the national team. He recently played in Uruguay’s Copa America campaign, scoring two goals in five games, although the squad could not go past the quarter-finals, losing on penalties to Colombia in the last-eight game.