Manchester United’s star has reportedly held talks with Barcelona and other clubs about a possible loan move.

A Manchester United player has once again been connected to transfer rumors, despite the club’s recent poor form.

Jesse Lingard had wanted to prolong his impressive loan spell with West Ham United when he returned to Manchester United. However, things have not gone as he would have hoped and expected.

Lingard had a strong start to the current season, but slid down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order as the season progressed. The 28-year-old is working on his Manchester United exit once more after being left out, according to The Daily Telegraph. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Lingard reportedly made a new decision about his future after the disappointment of losing and a lack of playing time over the last four months. According to the article, he and his representatives have “had negotiations” with big-name teams like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Serie A side AC Milan about a possible loan move.

Lingard, on the other hand, was a priority for the Red Devils. However, according to the source, talks over a new contract have “collapsed,” and the England attacker is unlikely to reconsider his decision to quit the club at this time.

Given his impressive spell with the Hammers last season, West Ham is an ideal landing destination for Lingard. However, it is uncertain whether David Moyes’ side would seek a second loan term and would pursue him again in the next transfer window, according to the report.

Lingard’s current Manchester United contract is set to expire in the summer. Based on his current trend, he might be available for a reasonable fee in the January transfer window or leave Manchester United for free next year.

Solskjaer addressed the rumours regarding Lingard’s future at Manchester United ahead of their match against Watford.

Solskjaer acknowledged that Lingard has been frustrated by his inability to play, but said that the offensive midfielder is committed to playing for him. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also stated that he is unaware of the status of the player’s contract.

Solskjaer told the club's official website, "Jesse [Lingard] is training incredibly hard, really well, and he's ready and accessible for me." "Of course, he's frustrated he hasn't gotten more playing time." "However, in terms of contract circumstances, I haven't been involved as closely as I would like, so Jesse is still a key player for me."