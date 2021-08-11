Manchester United’s star forward gives an update on his recovery; he is expected to miss ten games.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United attacker, provided an update on his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery on Tuesday.

Rashford had surgery on his long-term shoulder injury on Friday and is expected to be sidelined for at least 12 weeks. Last season, the shoulder problem came back on two separate times. After a meeting with the player, manager, club medical staff, and specialists shortly after the 2020-21 season finished, it was determined that Rashford would have an immediate treatment.

“I appreciate all of the best wishes. My surgery was on Friday morning, and it went off without a hitch. I’m a little sore, but otherwise I’m in good shape. I hope everyone is having a wonderful day!” In a social media message, Rashford said.

Manchester United played four pre-season games, but Rashford was unable to participate owing to his operation. The Red Devils defeated Derby County 2-1 before falling to Queens Park Rangers (QPR) 4-2 in the Championship. The Red Devils drew 2-2 with Brentford before hammering Everton 4-0 in their final two pre-season games at Old Trafford.

“Rashford hasn’t played in any of United’s preseason games so far, and he won’t play in the much-anticipated Premier League start against Leeds at Old Trafford this weekend. Marcus’ return to action is unknown at this time, and we wish him well in his rehabilitation. Marcus played through pain for much of last season and yet made 64 appearances for club and country, demonstrating his enormous character and determination to help the team,” Manchester United said in an official statement.

Rashford scored 21 goals and added 15 assists for Manchester United last season despite not being fully fit.

According to Transfermarkt, Rashford is anticipated to miss 10 games in the 2021-22 season after returning to training next month.

With Rashford’s rehabilitation period in mind, it was previously claimed that United were going to sign Antoine Griezmann from FC Barcelona. After failing to win a single title in 2020-21, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to add another striker to his side.

Manchester United will play Leeds at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Saturday. Rashford will also miss England’s five World Cup qualification matches, which will take place in September and October.